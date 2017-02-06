Dodging Bullets to Save Iraq's KidsKimberly Dozier
On the frontlines in Iraq, the International Red Cross toils in harm's way every day to save people who would otherwise suffer without help. SHIKHAN, Iraq-The gleaming surgical kits are lined up with precision-one for amputation, one for excising wounds, another for basic surgery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Beast.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White House vows to fight judge's order on trav...
|1 hr
|Ms Sassy
|162
|Rita Ora rocks casual aviator jacket at Tezenis...
|Jan 25
|diana
|1
|Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15)
|Jan 19
|Cordwainer Trout
|32
|Iraqi troops enter Mosul University in battle a...
|Jan 13
|Gabe
|1
|The elite Russian special forces who took over ...
|Dec '16
|PolakPotrafi
|36
|The elite Russian special forces who took over ...
|Dec '16
|TRUMP is RUSSIAs DOG
|15
|Iraqi family grateful for safety, comfort of ne...
|Dec '16
|Duke for Mayor
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC