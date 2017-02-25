Documents found in Mosul offer glimps...

Documents found in Mosul offer glimpse into daily life of IS

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WDUN-AM Gainesville

This Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017 photo shows a receipt found in an Islamic State group base in eastern Mosul for taxi fare from Hit in Iraq's Anbar province to Mosul. Hit _ retaken by Iraqi forces in April 2016 _ was an important logistical and supply hub for IS as it sat along the Euphrates river valley and at the cross roads of territory controlled by IS in Iraq and in Syria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDUN-AM Gainesville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News White House vows to fight judge's order on trav... 2 hr Sandra 20
News Rita Ora rocks casual aviator jacket at Tezenis... Jan 25 diana 1
News Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15) Jan 19 Cordwainer Trout 32
News Iraqi troops enter Mosul University in battle a... Jan 13 Gabe 1
News The elite Russian special forces who took over ... Dec '16 PolakPotrafi 36
News The elite Russian special forces who took over ... Dec '16 TRUMP is RUSSIAs DOG 15
News Iraqi family grateful for safety, comfort of ne... Dec '16 Duke for Mayor 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,302 • Total comments across all topics: 278,570,754

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC