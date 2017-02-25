Documents found in Mosul offer glimpse into daily life of IS

This Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017 photo shows a receipt found in an Islamic State group base in eastern Mosul for taxi fare from Hit in Iraq's Anbar province to Mosul. Hit _ retaken by Iraqi forces in April 2016 _ was an important logistical and supply hub for IS as it sat along the Euphrates river valley and at the cross roads of territory controlled by IS in Iraq and in Syria.

