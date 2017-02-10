Death squads kill ISIS chemical bomb ...

Death squads kill ISIS chemical bomb chief in brazen ASSASSINATION in ...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Star

The death squad has been hunting ISIS warlords in Mosul for months as jihadis lose grip on their last stronghold in Iraq. Abu Yaha al-Iraqi is the latest victim of the mysterious killings of jihadi leaders as he was killed near his home in the district of Islah al-Zeraie.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Spc. Cody Ford (Jan '09) Feb 9 Love you Cody 8
News Islamic State fighters reportedly calling Trump... Feb 9 Imam 2
News White House vows to fight judge's order on trav... Feb 8 dP cassie 160
News Rita Ora rocks casual aviator jacket at Tezenis... Jan 25 diana 1
News Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15) Jan 19 Cordwainer Trout 32
News Iraqi troops enter Mosul University in battle a... Jan 13 Gabe 1
News The elite Russian special forces who took over ... Dec '16 PolakPotrafi 36
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,071 • Total comments across all topics: 278,813,013

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC