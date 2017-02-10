Death squads kill ISIS chemical bomb chief in brazen ASSASSINATION in ...
The death squad has been hunting ISIS warlords in Mosul for months as jihadis lose grip on their last stronghold in Iraq. Abu Yaha al-Iraqi is the latest victim of the mysterious killings of jihadi leaders as he was killed near his home in the district of Islah al-Zeraie.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Spc. Cody Ford (Jan '09)
|Feb 9
|Love you Cody
|8
|Islamic State fighters reportedly calling Trump...
|Feb 9
|Imam
|2
|White House vows to fight judge's order on trav...
|Feb 8
|dP cassie
|160
|Rita Ora rocks casual aviator jacket at Tezenis...
|Jan 25
|diana
|1
|Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15)
|Jan 19
|Cordwainer Trout
|32
|Iraqi troops enter Mosul University in battle a...
|Jan 13
|Gabe
|1
|The elite Russian special forces who took over ...
|Dec '16
|PolakPotrafi
|36
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC