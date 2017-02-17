Daesh kills 8 Iraqi militia near Tikr...

Daesh kills 8 Iraqi militia near Tikrit day after killing 59 in Baghdad car bomb attack

Civilians inspect the aftermath of a car bomb attack in an auto dealership in the southwestern al-Bayaa neighborhood of Baghdad. Daesh has claimed responsibility for the attack, which killed 59 and wounded 66. BAGHDAD-Daesh militants attacked a battalion of state-sponsored militia southeast of Tikrit, Iraq on Friday, killing at least eight militia members, an intelligence official said.

