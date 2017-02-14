Daesh commanders targeted in Iraqi ai...

Daesh commanders targeted in Iraqi airstrike, fate of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi still unclear

The Iraqi air force has targeted a meeting of commanders from the Islamic State [IS] group that its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi may have been attending, a statement said on Monday. It was not clear in the statement sent by the Joint Operations Command coordinating the fight against the militants in Iraq whether the world's most wanted extremist had been hit.

Chicago, IL

