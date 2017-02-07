Container bound for Iraq
A container is just a few days into its 40-day journey to Erbil in the Kurdish-part of Iraq after departing from a rural corner of Saanich, where volunteers worked all day Thursday to cram every nook and corner of it with items of every kind to help the civilian victims of war in that country. Located in the northwestern corner of Iraq, Erbil serves as a general reception area for refugees and other internally displaced people, who are fleeing the fighting in Mosul less than 100 kilometres northwest of Erbil.
