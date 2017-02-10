Conditions deteriorate in west Mosul ...

Conditions deteriorate in west Mosul as Iraqi advances against ISIS slow

Pasadena Star-News

MOSUL, Iraq >> The Iraqi advance into Mosul's western half slowed Saturday as combat turned to urban warfare and Iraqi forces met stiff resistance from the Islamic State group. Hundreds of civilians poured out of Mosul on foot following the advances, but the vast majority of 750,000 estimated to still be in the city's west remain trapped, and describe deteriorating humanitarian and security conditions.

