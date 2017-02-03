Coalition Strikes Target ISIL in Syria, Iraq

U.S. and coalition military forces continued to attack Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant terrorists in Iraq and Syria yesterday, -- Near Raqqa, 15 strikes engaged five ISIL tactical units; destroyed 11 oil tanker trucks, three oil storage tanks, three tunnels, two fighting positions, two oil pumpjacks, a vehicle and a command and control node; and damaged three supply routes. Bomber, fighter and remotely piloted aircraft and rocket artillery conducted 11 strikes in 38 engagements in Iraq, coordinated with and in support of Iraq's government: -- Near Mosul, five strikes engaged an ISIL tactical unit; destroyed three watercraft, a vehicle bomb, a barge, a vehicle, an unmanned aircraft and an artillery system; and damaged 18 supply routes.

