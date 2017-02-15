'Choose life, not death' reform centr...

'Choose life, not death' reform centre tells Iraqi teenage militants

The Star Online

Wearing funky beads, Laith Abbas comes across as just another Iraqi teenager trying to look cool, until he describes how he clutched an AK-47 assault rifle at checkpoints along with other Islamic State militants who terrorised Mosul. Abbas is one of 54 teenagers Kurdish authorities are trying to de-radicalise at a reform centre in the northern city of Dohuk for youths and women suspected of aiding Islamic State.

Chicago, IL

