Casualties mount as US-backed Iraqi forces push deeper into IS-held Mosul

Displaced civilians, who were injured by mortars fired by Islamic State militants as they fled their homes, wait to be taken to a hospital after receiving first aid in a field clinic, in western Mosul, Iraq, Sunday, Feb. 26. 2017. Iraqi militarized police captured a neighborhood on the western side of Mosul on Sunday amid fierce clashes with Islamic State militants, as thousands of people continued to flee the battle to government-controlled areas, security officials said.

