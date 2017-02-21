British IS 'suicide bomber was former...

British IS 'suicide bomber was former Guantanamo Bay detainee'

17 hrs ago

A British Islamic State fighter who is believed to have carried out a suicide bombing in Iraq was a former Guantanamo Bay detainee, according to reports. The British IS fighter is said to have detonated an explosives-filled vehicle in a village to the south of Mosul, Iraq

Chicago, IL

