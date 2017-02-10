Bradford charity staff forced to flee...

Bradford charity staff forced to flee suspect ISIS attack in Iraq

Read more: Thetelegraphand Argus

A MAN from Bradford and three other staff from a city-based charity were forced to flee a refugee site in Iraq this morning after they came under an attack - thought to be by ISIS. Staff from the Human Relief Foundation, based in Claremont, were delivering aid and fresh water to displaced families in Mosul, Iraq, when the incident happened.

Chicago, IL

