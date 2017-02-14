At least 2 killed in car bomb attack ...

At least 2 killed in car bomb attack in Iraq's Baghdad

At least two people were killed and seven others wounded on Tuesday in a car bomb explosion in southwestern the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, a police source told Xinhua. The blast occurred in the morning when a booby-trapped car detonated at the industrial area in the Shiite neighborhood of Baiyaa, the source said on condition of anonymity.

Chicago, IL

