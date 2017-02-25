Abadi fends off calls by Iran allies in Iraq to react to Trump travel ban

FILE PHOTO: Iraq's Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi listens to remarks to reporters by U.S. President Barack Obama after their bilateral meeting in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington April 14, 2015. Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi of Iraq attends the United Nations General Assembly in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., September 22, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.