A Temporary Reprieve for Some Iraqi R...

A Temporary Reprieve for Some Iraqi Refugees

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The New Yorker

On Friday morning, Khalas, who served as an interpreter for American soldiers in Iraq, waited for his wife, Nada, at Dulles Airport with a bouquet of peach roses and lilies. Marcia Maack, the director of pro-bono activities for the law firm Mayer Brown, was with him, in case Customs and Border Protection officers used the authority granted to them by President Trump to detain or attempt to return Nada to Iraq.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Yorker.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News White House vows to fight judge's order on trav... 20 hr dP cassie 155
News Rita Ora rocks casual aviator jacket at Tezenis... Jan 25 diana 1
News Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15) Jan 19 Cordwainer Trout 32
News Iraqi troops enter Mosul University in battle a... Jan 13 Gabe 1
News The elite Russian special forces who took over ... Dec '16 PolakPotrafi 36
News The elite Russian special forces who took over ... Dec '16 TRUMP is RUSSIAs DOG 15
News Iraqi family grateful for safety, comfort of ne... Dec '16 Duke for Mayor 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,723 • Total comments across all topics: 278,657,912

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC