A Temporary Reprieve for Some Iraqi Refugees

On Friday morning, Khalas, who served as an interpreter for American soldiers in Iraq, waited for his wife, Nada, at Dulles Airport with a bouquet of peach roses and lilies. Marcia Maack, the director of pro-bono activities for the law firm Mayer Brown, was with him, in case Customs and Border Protection officers used the authority granted to them by President Trump to detain or attempt to return Nada to Iraq.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Yorker.