A severely injured Iraqi toddler has been in the US for three months - without his parents

Dilbireen Muhsin is a two-year-old Iraqi Yazidi boy whose family fled a genocide perpetrated by the Islamic State and he's been separated from his parents for more than three months. The toddler, severely injured in an explosion in a refugee camp, has been living in Michigan with a woman who had agreed to take care of him while his parents were in Iraq, unable to come to the US.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.