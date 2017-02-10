A severely injured Iraqi toddler has ...

A severely injured Iraqi toddler has been in the US for three months - without his parents

Read more: Manawatu Evening Standard

Dilbireen Muhsin is a two-year-old Iraqi Yazidi boy whose family fled a genocide perpetrated by the Islamic State and he's been separated from his parents for more than three months. The toddler, severely injured in an explosion in a refugee camp, has been living in Michigan with a woman who had agreed to take care of him while his parents were in Iraq, unable to come to the US.

