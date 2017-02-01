382 civilians killed in violence, armed conflicts in Iraq in January: UN
Terrorist acts, violence and armed conflicts across Iraq killed a total of 382 civilians and wounded 908 others in January, the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq said on Wednesday. A UNAMI statement said that figures of casualties do not include the security members, as the Iraqi military authorities in early December criticized the figures announced by UNAMI about the deaths of the security forces for the previous month of November.
