250,000 more Iraqis could flee Mosul as anti-ISIS fighting moves west: UN

Up to a quarter of a million Iraqis could flee their homes as the city of Mosul braces for an escalation of the conflict in its densely-populated west, the UN warned Friday . The UN refugee agency and other organisations are urgently preparing to respond "to a potential significant new flight of displaced Iraqis escaping the latest phase in the military offensive in western Mosul," UNHCR spokesman Matthew Saltmarsh told reporters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Straits Times.