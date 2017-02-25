250,000 more Iraqis could flee Mosul as anti-ISIS fighting moves west: UN
Up to a quarter of a million Iraqis could flee their homes as the city of Mosul braces for an escalation of the conflict in its densely-populated west, the UN warned Friday . The UN refugee agency and other organisations are urgently preparing to respond "to a potential significant new flight of displaced Iraqis escaping the latest phase in the military offensive in western Mosul," UNHCR spokesman Matthew Saltmarsh told reporters.
