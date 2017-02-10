10 Things to Know for Thursday
Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today, Feb. 23. Conservatives praise the Trump administration's rollback of public school bathroom requirements for transgender students, while transgender rights advocates vow to overcome a major setback. Resentment over the proposed border wall and immigration crackdown in the U.S. threatens to sour a meeting between Mexico's president and Trump's chiefs of diplomacy and homeland security.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New hope for Yazidi women raped and tortured by...
|1 hr
|Humanspirit
|1
|News of the Weird
|Feb 20
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|Trump may influence the work of Canadians invol...
|Feb 19
|also
|1
|White House vows to fight judge's order on trav...
|Feb 14
|Prophet Atlantis
|158
|Spc. Cody Ford (Jan '09)
|Feb 9
|Love you Cody
|8
|Islamic State fighters reportedly calling Trump...
|Feb 9
|Imam
|2
|Rita Ora rocks casual aviator jacket at Tezenis...
|Jan 25
|diana
|1
