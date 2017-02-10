10 Things to Know for Thursday

10 Things to Know for Thursday

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today, Feb. 23. Conservatives praise the Trump administration's rollback of public school bathroom requirements for transgender students, while transgender rights advocates vow to overcome a major setback. Resentment over the proposed border wall and immigration crackdown in the U.S. threatens to sour a meeting between Mexico's president and Trump's chiefs of diplomacy and homeland security.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New hope for Yazidi women raped and tortured by... 1 hr Humanspirit 1
News News of the Weird Feb 20 Pat Robertson s F... 1
News Trump may influence the work of Canadians invol... Feb 19 also 1
News White House vows to fight judge's order on trav... Feb 14 Prophet Atlantis 158
News Spc. Cody Ford (Jan '09) Feb 9 Love you Cody 8
News Islamic State fighters reportedly calling Trump... Feb 9 Imam 2
News Rita Ora rocks casual aviator jacket at Tezenis... Jan 25 diana 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,002 • Total comments across all topics: 279,105,559

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC