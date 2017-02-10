10 Things to Know for Monday
A user holds a Samsung Tab S3 Android tablet, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, during a press briefing in New York. The new tablet will come with many of Samsung's fire-prone Note 7's features, including an S Pen stylus and a richly colored screen.
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New hope for Yazidi women raped and tortured by...
|Feb 24
|Humanspirit
|1
|News of the Weird
|Feb 20
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|Trump may influence the work of Canadians invol...
|Feb 19
|also
|1
|White House vows to fight judge's order on trav...
|Feb 14
|Prophet Atlantis
|158
|Spc. Cody Ford (Jan '09)
|Feb 9
|Love you Cody
|8
|Islamic State fighters reportedly calling Trump...
|Feb 9
|Imam
|2
|Rita Ora rocks casual aviator jacket at Tezenis...
|Jan '17
|diana
|1
