Winged bull, drone-topped ice cream up for Trafalgar Sq spot

13 hrs ago

A recreation of an ancient sculpture destroyed by the Islamic State group is among finalists for a place in London's Trafalgar Square. Michael Rakowitz's replica of an Assyrian figure of a winged-bull deity, known as lamassu, from the Iraqi city of Mosul is among five contenders for a spot on the square's "fourth plinth," a platform for public art.

