Who's tracking casualties in Iraq? A California high school teacher
Joel Wing, a high school social studies teacher in Oakland, was at home working on his MacBook Air one recent afternoon when he saw troubling news out of Baghdad. The United Nations had just released its estimate for the number of soldiers and other fighters killed in Iraq in November: 1,959 security forces dead, a number that looked like the highest monthly total in two years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15)
|Jan 19
|Cordwainer Trout
|32
|Iraqi troops enter Mosul University in battle a...
|Jan 13
|Gabe
|1
|The elite Russian special forces who took over ...
|Dec 29
|PolakPotrafi
|36
|The elite Russian special forces who took over ...
|Dec 28
|TRUMP is RUSSIAs DOG
|15
|Iraqi family grateful for safety, comfort of ne...
|Dec 27
|Duke for Mayor
|5
|Russia's Coming Jihadi Problem
|Dec '16
|just a guy i knew
|2
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Dec '16
|rider
|276,625
