Watch Iraq's elite Counter Terrorism Service fight their way through...
A member of the Iraqi federal-police forces takes a selfie in front of a defaced black flag commonly used by ISIS militants, in the Wahda district of eastern Mosul, January 10, 2017. The new year has seen Iraqi government forces make marked progress against ISIS in the terror group's last stronghold in the country, the northern city of Mosul.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15)
|Thu
|Cordwainer Trout
|32
|Iraqi troops enter Mosul University in battle a...
|Jan 13
|Gabe
|1
|The elite Russian special forces who took over ...
|Dec 29
|PolakPotrafi
|36
|The elite Russian special forces who took over ...
|Dec 28
|TRUMP is RUSSIAs DOG
|15
|Iraqi family grateful for safety, comfort of ne...
|Dec 27
|Duke for Mayor
|5
|Russia's Coming Jihadi Problem
|Dec 22
|just a guy i knew
|2
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Dec '16
|rider
|276,625
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC