Vets see parallels in Mosul campaign with Iraq war

The battle for the Islamic State bastion of Mosul sounds like more of the same to American veterans who helped secure the Iraqi metropolis during the U.S. occupation. U.S. forces spent years battling insurgents in Mosul and elsewhere in northern Iraq only to see their hard work undone after they withdrew and tensions flared between Iraq's Sunnis and the Shiite-dominated government in Baghdad.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.