US Commandos Take Out ISIS Leader in Hunt for Top Terrorists as Obama Prepares to Leave Office

An elite team of American commandos killed a senior leader of ISIS this week, giving President Obama another name to scratch off his list of top terrorists in the final days of his presidency. Abu Anas al-Iraqi, said to be the finance chief of ISIS, was killed Sunday in an operation in Syria by an intelligence-driven U.S. special operations unit known as the Expeditionary Targeting Force, a counterterrorism official told ABC News.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KWLM-AM Willmar.