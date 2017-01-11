US Commandos Take Out ISIS Leader in ...

US Commandos Take Out ISIS Leader in Hunt for Top Terrorists as Obama Prepares to Leave Office

Read more: KWLM-AM Willmar

An elite team of American commandos killed a senior leader of ISIS this week, giving President Obama another name to scratch off his list of top terrorists in the final days of his presidency. Abu Anas al-Iraqi, said to be the finance chief of ISIS, was killed Sunday in an operation in Syria by an intelligence-driven U.S. special operations unit known as the Expeditionary Targeting Force, a counterterrorism official told ABC News.

