US Airstrikes Killed Civilians in Syrian's Idlib

The US Coalition reportedly carried out a lethal series of airstrikes over the Idlib countryside, killing and wounding dozens of civilians near the Turkish border-crossing in Syrian Province of Idlib. On Tuesday's midday at 03:55 PM the B52 warplane have bombarded Sarmada town's outskirts over a prison followed to Jabhat Fateh Al-Sham , which led to dozens of casualties and injuries amid the civilians and prisoners in addition to mass destruction.

