UPDATE 1-Iraqi forces fight on at Mos...

UPDATE 1-Iraqi forces fight on at Mosul university, find chemicals - officers

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Jan 14 Iraqi special forces battled Islamic State militants inside the Mosul University campus on Saturday in a second day of fierce clashes in the complex and also discovered chemicals used to try to make weapons, officers said. "There are still clashes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iraqi troops enter Mosul University in battle a... Fri Gabe 1
News The elite Russian special forces who took over ... Dec 29 PolakPotrafi 36
News The elite Russian special forces who took over ... Dec 28 TRUMP is RUSSIAs DOG 15
News Iraqi family grateful for safety, comfort of ne... Dec 27 Duke for Mayor 5
News Russia's Coming Jihadi Problem Dec 22 just a guy i knew 2
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Dec 20 rider 276,629
News Iranian-Turkish Tensions Escalate Over Syria, Iraq Dec '16 Brexit 10
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Cuba
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,656 • Total comments across all topics: 277,910,530

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC