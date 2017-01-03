UPDATE 1-Iraq cuts oil production by 160,000 bpd under OPEC deal

Jan 10 Iraq has cut oil production by 160,000 barrels per day since the beginning of January in line with an OPEC decision to lower output, the oil ministry said in a statement on Tuesday. Oil Minister Jabar Ali al-Luaibi said he hoped that by the end of the month production would be cut by 210,000 bpd, in line with the OPEC-agreed cap for Iraq, according to the statement.

