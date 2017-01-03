UN: more than 6,800 Iraq civilians killed in 2016
The UN has repeatedly condemned terrorist bombings and said that terrorist attacks in the latter months of 2016 were committed in an effort by the Islamic State to distract the world from its loss of ground in Mosul, Iraq. UNAMI noted that they have had difficulty verifying casualties and that the number of victims could be higher than their estimates.
