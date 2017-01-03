UN: Civilians Increasing Flee IS-Held...

UN: Civilians Increasing Flee IS-Held Mosul; 135,500 Now Out

The U.N.'s humanitarian aid agency says an average of 1,000 people have fled the Iraqi city of Mosul each day over the last week amid a stepped-up Iraqi offensive to retake the city from the Islamic State group. Spokesman Jens Laerke of the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs told reporters Tuesday in Geneva that some 135,500 people have fled Mosul since the operation began in mid-October.



