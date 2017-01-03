Turkish PM to visit Iraq this week to discuss fight against terror
Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim will be visiting Iraq this week to discuss the fight against terrorism and the future of Iraq, the government's spokesman said on Monday. "The Prime Minister will be travelling to Iraq on Thursday to start a new era with the Iraqi central government," Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus told a news conference.
