Turkish PM arrives in Iraq for official visit

During the visit, Yildirim is accompanied by Turkish Defense Minister Fikri Isik, Education Minister Ismet Yilmaz, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Berat Albayrak, Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci, Customs and Trade Minister Bulent Tufenkci. The Turkish prime minister is expected to have talks with Iraqi President Fuad Masum, Speaker of the Iraqi Council of Representatives Salim al-Jabouri during the visit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.