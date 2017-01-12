Turkey-trained Iraqi troops proving effectiveness, US says

Sunni Arab tribal fighters trained by Turkey at a camp in northern Iraq have proven their battlefield mettle, the United States said Jan. 11. Speaking to reporters from Baghdad, Army Col. Brett Sylvia, commander of the U.S.-led anti-Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant coalition's advise and assist mission in Iraq, said the Turkish-trained forces have "proven that they were able to hold that ground behind the Iraqi army."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.