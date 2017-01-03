Turkey invites Iraqi top commander to Ankara

Turkey has invited Iraq's Chief of General Staff Osman al-Ghanimi to Ankara for talks on both anti-terror fight and the status of the Bashiqa camp after Prime Minister Binali Y ld r m's key visit to Baghdad over the weekend. "I have sent him an official letter [of invitation] and told him 'Let's come and talk these issues both politically and militarily,'" Defense Minister Fikri Is k told reporters late Jan 9. Al-Ghanimi is also serving as the acting defense minister of Iraq.

