Turkey detains 3 Iraqis accused of IS...

Turkey detains 3 Iraqis accused of IS bomb-making

Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency reported Friday that the suspects were caught during police raids in the Black Sea coastal city of Samsun. They are accused of setting up a factory in Mosul, the IS stronghold in Iraq, where they allegedly produced bombs for suicide attackers.

Chicago, IL

