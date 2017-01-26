Trump's vow to use torture against IS...

Trump's vow to use torture against ISIL won't affect how Canada fights in Iraq, general says

Read more: Canada.com

U.S. President Donald Trump's vow to use torture if necessary in fighting ISIL won't impact the Canadian Forces, which intend to follow the rule of law and their own values, says a top Canadian general. Trump declared Wednesday he believes torture works and he has no qualms in using it in the war against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant.

Chicago, IL

