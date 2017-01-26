Trump orders military to come up with...

Trump orders military to come up with a new strategy to defeat ISIS

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

White House press secretary Sean Spicer tweeted this photo Saturday, saying it shows President Trump speaking with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Also pictured are White House chief of staff Reince Priebus and presidential counselor Stephen Bannon and national security adviser Michael Flynn and Vice President Mike Pence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rita Ora rocks casual aviator jacket at Tezenis... Jan 25 diana 1
News Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15) Jan 19 Cordwainer Trout 32
News Iraqi troops enter Mosul University in battle a... Jan 13 Gabe 1
News The elite Russian special forces who took over ... Dec 29 PolakPotrafi 36
News The elite Russian special forces who took over ... Dec '16 TRUMP is RUSSIAs DOG 15
News Iraqi family grateful for safety, comfort of ne... Dec '16 Duke for Mayor 5
News Russia's Coming Jihadi Problem Dec '16 just a guy i knew 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,253 • Total comments across all topics: 278,361,857

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC