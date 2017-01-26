Trump orders military to come up with a new strategy to defeat ISIS
White House press secretary Sean Spicer tweeted this photo Saturday, saying it shows President Trump speaking with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Also pictured are White House chief of staff Reince Priebus and presidential counselor Stephen Bannon and national security adviser Michael Flynn and Vice President Mike Pence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rita Ora rocks casual aviator jacket at Tezenis...
|Jan 25
|diana
|1
|Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15)
|Jan 19
|Cordwainer Trout
|32
|Iraqi troops enter Mosul University in battle a...
|Jan 13
|Gabe
|1
|The elite Russian special forces who took over ...
|Dec 29
|PolakPotrafi
|36
|The elite Russian special forces who took over ...
|Dec '16
|TRUMP is RUSSIAs DOG
|15
|Iraqi family grateful for safety, comfort of ne...
|Dec '16
|Duke for Mayor
|5
|Russia's Coming Jihadi Problem
|Dec '16
|just a guy i knew
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC