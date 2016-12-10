'Top bloke' Snowball died protecting UK
Lance Corporal Scott Hetherington, known to colleagues as Snowball, lost his life following an incident at Camp Taji, north of Baghdad, on Monday, the Ministry of Defence confirmed last night. The circumstances surrounding his death have not been confirmed - and an investigation could take months to conclude, it is understood - but it was 'not the result of enemy activity', the MoD said.
