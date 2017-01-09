Tim Mullaney: How repealing Obamacare will be Trump's Iraq
Donald Trump is very smart - just ask him - so he's a quick learner. He's not even inaugurated as president, and already he's picked up the basic steps George W. Bush followed to disaster in Iraq.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MarketWatch.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The elite Russian special forces who took over ...
|Dec 29
|PolakPotrafi
|36
|The elite Russian special forces who took over ...
|Dec 28
|TRUMP is RUSSIAs DOG
|15
|Iraqi family grateful for safety, comfort of ne...
|Dec 27
|Duke for Mayor
|5
|Russia's Coming Jihadi Problem
|Dec 22
|just a guy i knew
|2
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Dec 20
|rider
|276,629
|Iranian-Turkish Tensions Escalate Over Syria, Iraq
|Dec 12
|Brexit
|10
|The Challenges Trump Will Face In Confronting R...
|Dec '16
|lorne james
|14
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC