Tim Mullaney: How repealing Obamacare...

Tim Mullaney: How repealing Obamacare will be Trump's Iraq

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: MarketWatch

Donald Trump is very smart - just ask him - so he's a quick learner. He's not even inaugurated as president, and already he's picked up the basic steps George W. Bush followed to disaster in Iraq.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MarketWatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The elite Russian special forces who took over ... Dec 29 PolakPotrafi 36
News The elite Russian special forces who took over ... Dec 28 TRUMP is RUSSIAs DOG 15
News Iraqi family grateful for safety, comfort of ne... Dec 27 Duke for Mayor 5
News Russia's Coming Jihadi Problem Dec 22 just a guy i knew 2
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Dec 20 rider 276,629
News Iranian-Turkish Tensions Escalate Over Syria, Iraq Dec 12 Brexit 10
News The Challenges Trump Will Face In Confronting R... Dec '16 lorne james 14
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,123 • Total comments across all topics: 277,769,054

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC