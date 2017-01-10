The RAF is continuing to carry out operations in support of ground forces on both fronts
Two million people were freed from the rule of Islamic State in the course of 2016 as US-led coalition forces gained ground in Iraq and Syria, Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon has said. Sir Michael, who is briefing MPs privately on the progress of operations against IS, said "substantial progress" had been made in driving the group out of Iraq, with Mosul - its last stronghold in the country - expected to fall to Iraqi forces this year.
