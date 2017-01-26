The Latest: Iran summons Swiss envoy over US ban
The Latest on U.S. President Donald Trump and his travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries : Iran has summoned the Swiss envoy to Tehran over U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order suspending the entry of refugees and citizens from Iran and six other Muslim-majority countries. The semi-official ISNA news agency quoted Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi as saying Sunday that the temporary travel ban is a "violation of mutual obligations, such as the 1955 treaty between the two countries."
