The Latest: Iran summons Swiss envoy ...

The Latest: Iran summons Swiss envoy over US ban

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

The Latest on U.S. President Donald Trump and his travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries : Iran has summoned the Swiss envoy to Tehran over U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order suspending the entry of refugees and citizens from Iran and six other Muslim-majority countries. The semi-official ISNA news agency quoted Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi as saying Sunday that the temporary travel ban is a "violation of mutual obligations, such as the 1955 treaty between the two countries."

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rita Ora rocks casual aviator jacket at Tezenis... Jan 25 diana 1
News Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15) Jan 19 Cordwainer Trout 32
News Iraqi troops enter Mosul University in battle a... Jan 13 Gabe 1
News The elite Russian special forces who took over ... Dec '16 PolakPotrafi 36
News The elite Russian special forces who took over ... Dec '16 TRUMP is RUSSIAs DOG 15
News Iraqi family grateful for safety, comfort of ne... Dec '16 Duke for Mayor 5
News Russia's Coming Jihadi Problem Dec '16 just a guy i knew 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,210 • Total comments across all topics: 278,371,993

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC