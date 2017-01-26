The Latest: Dubai Airports 'monitoring' after US ban

The Latest on U.S. President Donald Trump and his ban on refugees from Muslim-majority countries : Dubai Airports, the operator the world's busiest airport for international travel, said it is "monitoring the situation" after the United States imposed a temporary travel ban on seven countries. It directed customers with questions on the new visa policies to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection website or their booking agent.

