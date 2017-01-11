Support pours in for group sending co...

Support pours in for group sending container to Iraq

Support continues to pour in for a local group that is sending a shipping container full of supplies to Iraq. Hundreds of items, such as children's clothing, medical supplies, blankets, scarves, sweaters and toques have been donated to the Compassionate Resource Warehouse, located in Esquimalt, over the past few weeks.

