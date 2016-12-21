Suicide Bombers Kill Eight In Iraqi Holy City
Iraqi officials say two suicide bombers have killed at least eight people in the holy Shi'ite city of Najaf. Police and hospital officials said the January 1 attack at a checkpoint in Najaf, located 180 kilometers south of Baghdad, also wounded 22 people, including many police officers.
