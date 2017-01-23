Six dead in Iraq following two attacks

Six dead in Iraq following two attacks

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

A car bomb explosion targeted a vehicle of security forces in the central city of Ramadi in Iraq's Anbar Province on Wednesday, killing four personnel and injuring five others. Elsewhere, near the city of Tikrit in Salahuddin Province, Daesh militants ambushed a unit of the Popular Mobilization Units , locally called Hashd al-Sha'abi, killing two members and injuring two others.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rita Ora rocks casual aviator jacket at Tezenis... 2 hr diana 1
News Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15) Jan 19 Cordwainer Trout 32
News Iraqi troops enter Mosul University in battle a... Jan 13 Gabe 1
News The elite Russian special forces who took over ... Dec 29 PolakPotrafi 36
News The elite Russian special forces who took over ... Dec 28 TRUMP is RUSSIAs DOG 15
News Iraqi family grateful for safety, comfort of ne... Dec 27 Duke for Mayor 5
News Russia's Coming Jihadi Problem Dec '16 just a guy i knew 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,617 • Total comments across all topics: 278,247,676

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC