Six dead in Iraq following two attacks
A car bomb explosion targeted a vehicle of security forces in the central city of Ramadi in Iraq's Anbar Province on Wednesday, killing four personnel and injuring five others. Elsewhere, near the city of Tikrit in Salahuddin Province, Daesh militants ambushed a unit of the Popular Mobilization Units , locally called Hashd al-Sha'abi, killing two members and injuring two others.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rita Ora rocks casual aviator jacket at Tezenis...
|2 hr
|diana
|1
|Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15)
|Jan 19
|Cordwainer Trout
|32
|Iraqi troops enter Mosul University in battle a...
|Jan 13
|Gabe
|1
|The elite Russian special forces who took over ...
|Dec 29
|PolakPotrafi
|36
|The elite Russian special forces who took over ...
|Dec 28
|TRUMP is RUSSIAs DOG
|15
|Iraqi family grateful for safety, comfort of ne...
|Dec 27
|Duke for Mayor
|5
|Russia's Coming Jihadi Problem
|Dec '16
|just a guy i knew
|2
