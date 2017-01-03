Silenced by IS, displaced Iraqis relish return to phones
Displaced Iraqis, who fled fighting between Iraqi security forces and Islamic State militants, wait to charge their mobile phones and electrical lanterns, the generator owner charging 500 Iraqi dinars to charge each mobile phone, at Sewdinan Camp for the displaced near Khazer, Iraq on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The elite Russian special forces who took over ...
|Dec 29
|PolakPotrafi
|36
|The elite Russian special forces who took over ...
|Dec 28
|TRUMP is RUSSIAs DOG
|15
|Iraqi family grateful for safety, comfort of ne...
|Dec 27
|Duke for Mayor
|5
|Russia's Coming Jihadi Problem
|Dec 22
|just a guy i knew
|2
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Dec 20
|rider
|276,629
|Iranian-Turkish Tensions Escalate Over Syria, Iraq
|Dec 12
|Brexit
|10
|The Challenges Trump Will Face In Confronting R...
|Dec 9
|lorne james
|14
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC