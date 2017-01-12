Shahd Mahmood, 19, was injured with her sister in a bomb blast at their home in Iraq
TWO sisters who desperately need reconstructive surgery after a bomb blew up their home in Iraq are relying on a Bradford-based aid agency to get them help in the West. An appeal has been launched by the Human Relief Foundation to raise up to A 60,000 - and the charity is hoping people across Bradford and the UK will give their support.
