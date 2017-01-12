Several Senior ISIL Commanders Escape from Iraq to Syria with Hefty Amount of Money
A security source in Nineveh province disclosed that at least nine notorious commanders of the ISIL terrorist group have left Mosul city for Syria along with their families, taking away millions of dollars. The Arabic language al-Sumeriyeh news quoted the source as saying that nine ISIL commanders, including Abu Ons al-Qahtani, the chief of Mujahedeen Council in Nineveh, and have escaped from Mosul with their families through the right bank of the Tigris River for the ISIL-held regions in Syria.
