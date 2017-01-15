Sculpture of destroyed Iraqi antiquity makes Trafalgar Square plinth shortlist

A 14-foot high sculpture of a winged bull made of empty date syrup cans could be greeting visitors to London's Trafalgar Square next year if it is chosen from a shortlist unveiled on Thursday. Entitled "The Invisible Enemy Should not Exist," the sculpture by Michael Rakowitz took inspiration from the statue of a protective deity that once stood at the entrance to Nineveh, Iraq, which was destroyed by Islamic State insurgents in 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.