Sas troops ordered to Kill Isis leader al-Baghdadi: 'He's a dead man...

The regiment's counter-terror unit has been given clearance to hunt down Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in a "kill not capture mission". Covert SAS squads will monitor his suspected hideouts in Iraq and Syria, while spy planes capable of monitoring emails and mobile phone calls will provide electronic surveillance.

Chicago, IL

